President Trump said Saturday that Americans should avoid non-essential travel and that he is extending European travel restrictions to Ireland and the U.K. to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it. We want this thing to end,” Mr. Trump said at a press briefing at the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence announced that the U.S. is extending the travel ban in Europe to Ireland and the United Kingdom, effective Monday night, due to the rising number of infection cases there.

He said the recommendation among the coronavirus task force was “unanimous.”

“Americans can come home. Legal residents can come home,” Mr. Pence said. “They will be funneled through specific airports and processed.”

Mr. Trump also ended days of mixed messages by saying he did get tested for the virus on Friday night.

“I also took the test last night,” he said. “I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday.”

He said with a grin that his temperature was “fine” as he left the briefing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, delivered a stark warning at the briefing.

“We have not reached our peak,” Dr. Fauci said. “Now, we will see more cases and we will see more suffering and death, predominately, as the [vice president] said, among the vulnerables in our society, the individuals with the conditions that we spoke to and the elderly.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.