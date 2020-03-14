President Trump said Saturday he has been tested for the coronavirus and is awaiting the results, although his temperature is “fine.”

“I also took the test last night,” he said. “I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday.”

After weeks of saying he didn’t need to be tested, the president said at a press conference on Friday that he probably would get the test. But the White House issued a memo from Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s personal physician, near midnight Friday saying Mr. Trump was “low-risk” and didn’t need the test.

The president was in contact with at least two infected Brazilian officials during a meeting last weekend in Florida.

Vice President Mike Pence said he planned to speak again with the White House physician’s office immediately after the briefing about getting tested.

He said as of last night, he’d been told that “neither I nor Mrs. Pence either had the symptoms or the context that would necessitate testing.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.