President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House physician said Saturday.

Dr. Sean Conley said the president took the test Friday night “after an in-depth discussion” with him.

“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Dr. Conley wrote in a memo released by the White House.

President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House physician said Saturday.

Dr. Sean Conley said the president took the test Friday night “after an in-depth discussion” with him.

“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Dr. Conley wrote in a memo released by the White House.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.