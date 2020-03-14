The White House on Saturday began taking the temperature of anyone in close contact with President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

A staffer from the White House physician’s office took the temperatures of journalists in the press room with a no-contact thermometer shortly before Mr. Pence was to begin a briefing on the Coronavirus Task Force.

“Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president.” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said late Friday there was no need to test Mr. Trump for the virus, although he was exposed to at least two infected members of a Brazilian delegation last weekend in Florida.

