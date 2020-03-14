President Trump isn’t getting tested for the coronavirus after all.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo released shortly before midnight Friday that the president would not be tested, nor would he self-quarantine, despite having interactions with at least two infected people from the Brazilian delegation last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The president’s interactions with the infected people were “low risk,” Dr. Conley wrote.

“The president’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset,” he wrote. “Testing for Covid-19 is not currently indicated.”

During a press conference on Friday, Mr. Trump said he “most likely” would be tested for the virus soon.

