A former staffer in House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff’s office has tested positive for coronavirus.

“We consulted with the House Attending physician and will be acting on their recommendations. Medical professionals believe that my former staff member likely contracted the virus after leaving the office, but we will still be taking additional precautions over the next few days,” the California Democrat said in a statement.

The staffer left Mr. Schiff’s office 10 days ago.

Mr. Schiff had already suspended public events in his district this coming week-long recess and ordered his staff to work from home before they found out about the sick staffer.

The staffer appears to be Daniel Goldman, who helped Mr. Schiff throughout the impeachment investigation as his top legal aide. His last day as a member of Mr. Schiff’s staff was March 6.

He confirmed on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Mr. Goldman spent the last week detailing on Twitter the difficultly he had trying to get a test for the coronavirus.

Let’s be very clear: unless you have pneumonia and traveled to one of 5 high-risk countries recently, you can NOT get a #COVID19 test in New York City. If you, like me, have a fever and a headache (but tested negative for the flu), you are unable to rule out #COVID19. Shameful. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 11, 2020

Last week, a senate staffer working for Sen. Maria Cantwell also tested positive, prompting her D.C. office to close as they worked to sanitize the workspace.

Across Capitol Hill, several lawmakers have already gone into self-quarantine after coming into contact with individuals who contracted the disease.

