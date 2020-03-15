A top member of the White House task force on combating the spread of coronavirus says the administration has “not seriously discussed” restricting travel within the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, said on ABC’s “This Week” that the idea of domestic travel restrictions have come up during administration deliberations but such action is unlikely “right now or in the immediate future.”

Fauci’s comments come a day after President Donald Trump told reporters that he was considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said Saturday he was also adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to a list of countries that would face sweeping travel restrictions over the next 30 days. Last week, Trump announced a temporary suspension of travel into the U.S. for foreigners who had recently spent time in the 26-nation Schengen area, the European Union’s border-free travel zone.

