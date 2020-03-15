Sen. Bernard Sanders isn’t a fan of Joseph R. Biden’s plan to address climate change, saying it is mind boggling that the former vice president is not rallying behind bolder ideas such as his push to ban fracking.

During their first one-on-one debate Sunday in Washington, Mr. Sanders said Mr. Biden’s vision for confronting the “world-shaking event” falls woefully short.

“I know your heart is in the right place, but this requires dramatic bold action, we have got to take on the fossil fuel industry,” he said. “Your plan does not do that.”

Mr. Biden defended his plan, countering that he would provide no more subsidies to the fossil fuel industry and would bar drilling on federal lands and offshore.

He also said that he doesn’t support any “new fracking.”

Mr. Sanders said he doesn’t understand why fracking is allowed to continue in the United States, and that it is time to “take on the fossil fuel industry.”

“What Joe is saying goes nowhere near enough,” Mr. Sanders said.

Mr. Sanders said Mr. Biden’s desire to reenter the Paris Accord is useful, but it is not enough - sparking a chuckle from Mr. Biden.

“If you are laughing Joe then you are missing the point,” Mr. Sanders said. “This is an existential crisis.”

“I am talking about stopping fracking as soon as we possibly can,” Mr. Sanders said. “I’m talking about telling the fossil fuel industry that they are going to stop destroying this planet.”

