With many houses of worship shuttered around the country, President Trump proclaimed Sunday a national day of prayer for all Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic and for the national response efforts.

He said Americans must remember that “no problem is too big for God to handle.”

Mr. Trump urged people “of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers for all those affected, including people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones.”

“As we continue to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are unable to gather in their churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship,” the president said in a proclamation. “But in this time we must not cease asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength, and we must especially pray for those who have suffered harm or who have lost loved ones.”

He said, “In our times of greatest need, Americans have always turned to prayer to help guide us through trials and periods of uncertainty. I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God’s healing hand to be placed on the people of our nation.”

“We should all take to heart the holy words found in 1 Peter 5:7: ‘Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you,’” the president’s proclamation said. “Let us pray that all those affected by the virus will feel the presence of our Lord’s protection and love during this time. With God’s help, we will overcome this threat.”

Mr. Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, freeing up about $50 billion in federal aid to combat the virus in states and localities.

“I now encourage all Americans to pray for those on the front lines of the response, especially our nation’s outstanding medical professionals and public health officials who are working tirelessly to protect all of us from the coronavirus and treat patients who are infected; all of our courageous first responders, National Guard, and dedicated individuals who are working to ensure the health and safety of our communities; and our Federal, State, and local leaders,” the proclamation said. “We are confident that He will provide them with the wisdom they need to make difficult decisions and take decisive actions to protect Americans all across the country. As we come to our Father in prayer, we remember the words found in Psalm 91: ‘He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.’”

The proclamation continued, “As we unite in prayer, we are reminded that there is no burden too heavy for God to lift or for this country to bear with His help. Luke 1:37 promises that ‘For with God nothing shall be impossible,’ and those words are just as true today as they have ever been.”

“As one Nation under God, we are greater than the hardships we face, and through prayer and acts of compassion and love, we will rise to this challenge and emerge stronger and more united than ever before,” he said. “May God bless each of you, and may God bless the United States of America.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.