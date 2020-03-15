Country music icon Charlie Daniels is plenty riled after leaning that China is the source for many antibiotics, generic medications and prescription drugs vital to Americans — a situation now in sharp focus following the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent national emergency.

“The United States of America depending on any other nation for anything as critical as medicine is downright dumb and an ever-present threat to national security,” Mr. Daniels writes in an op-ed published by CNSNews.com.

“There is a lesson to be learned here. Over the years, high tax rates caused American businesses to outsource so much manufacturing to China, our economies have become so entwined, and we’ve made so much money off the cheap Chinese labor that we have basically turned a blind eye to what our enabling of an oppressive communist government has accomplished for China,” Mr. Daniels said.

“The Chinese military grows in strength and threat every day, using the enormous profits from Sino-American trade deals to maintain the largest standing army in the world. It’s time for America to adopt an ‘If we use it here, we should produce it here’ attitude,” he continued.

“For the first time in modern times, thanks to the common sense and foresight of President Donald Trump, America is energy-independent and our economy no longer has to depend on the largesse of Saudi Arabia or any other nation who hates our guts. Now it’s time for America to bring it all back home. If we use it here, it should be made here,” Mr. Daniels concludes.

MEDIA REMAINS IN ATTACK MODE

News organizations hostile to President Trump remain in attack mode despite the coronavirus national emergency, and at a time when many Americans could use helpful news, straight talk and unbiased perspectives. Just a few very recent headlines:

“The Trump presidency is over” (The Atlantic); “Tracking Trump’s false or misleading coronavirus claims” (The Washington Post); “Fact Check: Trump’s claims about his response to the coronavirus” (The New York Times); and “Donald Trump’s Sunday: An online church service, Twitter attacks” (USA Today).

DOCTORS: THE TRUST FACTOR

Only about one-third of Americans trust “elected officials.” But doctors? A new Pew Research Center analysis finds that 74% of the public give physicians a big thumbs up. Every group agrees with this, for once.

“There were no significant partisan differences in views of doctors: Around three-quarters of both Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (73%) as well as Republicans and GOP leaners (77%) expressed a mostly positive opinion of medical doctors. This differs notably from the public’s evaluations of other societal institutions, especially the news media, where attitudes are deeply polarized along partisan lines,” the analysis said.

The partisan gaps can be huge: 76% of Democrats give the press a positive review, compared to 30% of Republicans.

FOR THE LEXICON

“The Thin White Line.”

Timely new phrase coined by Breitbart columnist James O. Pinkerton, referring to EMTs, paramedics and nurses.

“So now maybe we should know a little bit more about the emergency and health professionals who will be charged with our care should we be stricken with corona-related medical misfortune,” Mr. Pinkerton writes.

“We might call them the ‘Thin White Line,’ referring to their white coats, as a variation on the ‘Thin Red Line’ of British military history, and the ‘Thin Blue Line’ of American policing. These workers typically don’t get paid all that much; they are givers, not takers. That is, they give health and order, and take just a tiny fraction of what Wall Street Masters of the Universe pay themselves,” the columnist says.

GREENLAND OFFICIALS: ‘STAY AWAY’

At 836,330 square miles, it’s the largest island on the planet, 81% of it is covered by ice and it is currently a territory of Denmark. That would be Greenland, home to 55,992 people and now one of the few places on Earth which has not been invaded by coronavirus. Yet.

Officials on Greenland want to keep it that way.

“We would like to tell our guests to stay home if you are considering traveling to Greenland right now,” Bjorn Tegner Bay, chief of Greenland’s police force, said in a Friday press conference.

In recent years, cruise ships have frequented Greenland’s shores, guests eager to experience “a primordial place ruled by ancient ice,” this according to Quark Expeditions, which offers a Greenland itinerary. Air traffic also is a regular occurrence.

“A plane from Denmark arrives every day, and there are often planes from Iceland. In recent days, we’ve seen planes land with passengers who were under suspicion of being infected,” said an urgent public announcement from the nation’s four opposition political parties: Inuit Ataqatigit, Partii Naleraq, Samarbejdspartiet and Atassut.

Officials fear the health-care system will be “overwhelmed,” says a report from Arctic Today, which notes that Queen Ingrid’s Hospital in the capital of Nuuk has 130 beds — and room for only four patients in its intensive care unit.

“We have had no guarantee from the Danish health authorities, but our expectation is that people in Greenland and the Faroe Islands would have as much right to care as people in Denmark, in the event we see people seriously affected by the coronavirus,” Henrik L. Hansen, Greenland’s chief medical officer, told Arctic Today.

As of Sunday, meanwhile, Denmark had 827 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and Iceland, Greenland’s nearest neighbor, 161.

POLL DU JOUR

• 54% of U.S. adults say the United Nations is doing a “poor job” in solving problems.

• 43% overall say the U.N. is doing a “good job”; 29% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 58% of Democrats agree.

• 24% say it should play a “leading role” in world affairs; 18% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 40% say the U.N. should play a “major role”; 27% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 58% of Democrats agree.

• 33% say the U.N. should play a “minor role”; 52% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Gallup poll of 1,028 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 3-16 and released Friday.

