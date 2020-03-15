If you’re an ISIS suicide bomber, the group just told you not to get sick.

Al-Naba, the Islamist terror group’s newsletter, has issued an “shariah” advisory against travel to Europe, the Sunday Times of London reported.

The “healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it,” the ISIS newsletter advised.

The newsletter also tells jihadists that the coronavirus is a “torment sent by God on whomsoever He wills.”

Citing the World Health Organization, ISIS advised its terrorists to “cover their mouths when yawning and sneezing” and to wash their hands regularly.

The Sunday Times puckishly pointed out that “ISIS militants have plenty of experience in covering their faces, though previously they did so to hide their identities when beheading hostages on camera.”

