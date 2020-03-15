Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders welcomed each other to the debate stage Sunday with an elbow bump - underscoring the lingering concerns over the coronavirus that has changed the contours of the 2020 presidential primary race.

Candidates typically kick off things with a handshake, but that wasn’t the case in the first face-to-face showdown between Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders.

The coronavirus has upended the race, forcing the candidates to set aside traditional campaigning for virtual campaign rallies and fundraisers.

The debate itself was changed. There was no live audience and it was moved from Phoenix to Washington out of abundance of caution related to COVID-19.

