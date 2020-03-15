Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said Sunday that illegal immigrants who show up for coronavirus treatment will be “held harmless.”

“There are certain things you cannot report an undocumented alien for — an undocumented person for,” Mr. Biden said. “They will not, should not under any circumstances be held accountable.”

He was facing off against Sen. Bernard Sanders as the two remaining major candidates for the Democratic nomination.

Mr. Sanders said his “Medicare for All” health plan would guarantee illegal immigrants get health care, so they could show up at clinics for testing and care. And he said he would halt at-large immigration enforcement altogether so illegal immigrants wouldn’t be afraid to show up.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has already said hospitals and clinics are considered sensitive locations where arrests cannot happen except in exceptional circumstances.

