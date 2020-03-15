Presidential hopeful Joe Biden said that the federal government is going to have to hammer out a massive bailout package as a result of the coronavirus

“What I would do is to make it clear to the world and make it clear to the United States that we are going to have a major, major, bailout package that we do not reward corporation,” Mr. Biden said in the Democratic presidential debate Sunday. “We reward individuals who in fact are really being put to the test.”

It was the first time that Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders faced off in a one-on-one debate.

Mr. Biden said the nation must act swiftly and thoroughly to deal with the crisis so that people can make up for lost wages, pay their mortgages and stay financial whole.

“People are looking for results, they are not looking for a revolution,” Mr. Biden said, taking a jab at Mr. Sanders.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.