Joseph R. Biden pledged for the first time Sunday to tap a woman as his running mate if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” Mr. Biden said in a debate in Washington with Sen. Bernard Sanders. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

Asked whether he would pick a woman as well, Mr. Sanders said he could also go that route.

“In all likelihood I will,” Mr. Sanders said. “For me it is not just nominating a woman, it is making sure we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there.”

“So my very strong tendency is to move in that direction,” he said.

