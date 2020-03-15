The Preakness Stakes could be among the next sporting events to suffer a postponement or outright cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the state’s casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities to close to the public “indefinitely” Sunday to ensure more social distancing.

“It is critical to public health and safety that bars, restaurants and other non-essential businesses across the state comply with the executive order prohibiting mass gatherings,” Hogan, a Republican, wrote on Twitter. “Failure to follow this order is a crime, and will be enforced if businesses fail to comply.”

The facilities that must close their doors include Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness, as well as other racetracks and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The Preakness is the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, and Hogan’s decision likely will affect the Preakness in some capacity. As of Sunday, the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes had not announced any postponements or cancellations.

Churchill Downs issued a statement over the weekend saying it would have an update about the status of the Kentucky Derby in the coming week. The Derby is scheduled for May 2, followed by the Preakness on May 16 and the Belmont on June 6.

Last Thursday, before Hogan’s order, the Maryland Jockey Club closed Pimlico, Laurel Park and Rosecroft Raceway to the public due to the virus — but kept horse races going without spectators.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Jockey Club told The Washington Times that the group is still “trying to get some clarification” and did not yet have further comment.

MGM National Harbor often hosts boxing matches. One fight card scheduled for April 17, headlined by a match between Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker, is now in jeopardy due to the closing. Another card scheduled for last Saturday was indefinitely postponed two days in advance.

Hogan warned Marylanders not to go out in crowds to avoid potential spread of the virus. There have been 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“Anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars this weekend is jeopardizing the health of others and must avoid any contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions,” Hogan wrote.

