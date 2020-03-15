LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lincoln police are investigating a fatal downtown shooting.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near 13th and O streets as downtown bars were preparing to close.

Officers found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street. The man died about an hour later at a Lincoln hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police said a disturbance preceded the shooting. Investigators are trying to track down witnesses and any video surveillance footage that may have seen the shooting.

No arrests were reported Sunday morning.

