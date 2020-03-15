Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said Sunday night that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, three days after he announced he had self-quarantined following a possible exposure.

“I was just informed by Dr. Moynihan, the head of the House Physicians Office, that my coronavirus test was NEGATIVE,” Mr. Graham tweeted. “I’m very grateful and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative.”

Mr. Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, opted to quarantine himself last week after attending a meeting in Florida with a Brazilian government official who later tested positive.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee added that he would “look forward to getting back to work with my Senate colleagues and President Trump to contain this virus and stabilize our economy.”

Dr. Brian P. Monahan, a rear admiral in the Navy, serves as Attending Physician of the United States Congress.

