Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Sunday that schools in his state could remain closed for the rest of the year.

“You know, this may not peak until the latter part of April or May. So we’ve informed the superintendents, while we’ve closed schools for three weeks, that the odds are this is going to go on a lot longer and it would not surprise me at all if schools did not open again this year,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Ohio is one of several states across the country that have moved to shut down public schools in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Many universities as well have closed campuses and moved to online classes.

Earlier this week, Mr. DeWine said, based on models and what he’s heard from experts, there are likely 100,000 undiagnosed cases of coronavirus in the state, and cases were likely to double every six days.

The point of that was to illustrate to people that we have a lot of people walking around Ohio who are positive who haven’t been tested. Some don’t know it.

“Some may never know it,” Mr. DeWine said. “This is all to explain to people how fast this moves.”

