Though it was certain to come at some point, Joe Biden picked up a big endorsement Saturday when the country’s largest union — the National Education Association — backed his presidential bid.

The NEA and the American Federation of Teachers, the powerful teachers’ unions, are rock solid Democrats and in the general election back that party’s candidate. But prior to the NEA’s announcement they had waffled a bit, telling members that either Mr. Biden or Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders had their support.

Since Mr. Biden cruised to an impressive victory in the Michigan primary and others last Tuesday, however, it has become clear his lead in delegates makes him the overwhelming favorite to clinch the Democratic nomination this summer.

“Biden is the tireless advocate for public education and is the partner that students and educators need now in the White House,” NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia said in a statement.

Thus far in 2020, Mr. Sanders has been the biggest recipient of NEA cash, according to OpenSecrets.com, which puts his total of $18,734 well ahead of Mr. Biden’s $7,595.

The NEA endorsement means Mr. Biden can now finish the primary season with the union’s considerable muscle and deep pockets behind his campaign. In the 2016 presidential election year, the NEA showered $11.14 million on politics, and among direct contributions to candidates 84% — $2.88 million — of its giving went to Democrats, according to Open Secrets.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.