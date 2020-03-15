President Trump said people need to “relax” and not hoard groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying store executives have assured him that supply chains are intact.

“You don’t have to buy so much, take it easy, just relax,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump pointed to good economic news from the Federal Reserve as the reason for his optimism.

“We’re doing great. It all will pass,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump said with hoarding, it’s hard to refill the stores.

Yet under normal buying patterns, everything will be fine, the president said.

Mr. Trump has focused on the potential economic fallout of the pandemic even as health officials have emphasized the need for a stringent crackdown on public movement.

