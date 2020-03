RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) - Police are investigating an armed carjacking near the main entrance of a shopping mall outside Jackson.

Two people are in custody, Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal told WLBT-TV.

The crime happened around 7 a.m. Monday at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland.

No other details were immediately available.

