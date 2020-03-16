Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Luján announced Monday is going into self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The New Mexico Democrat learned about the individual’s diagnosis on Sunday.

“Congressman Luján is exhibiting no symptoms, and health professionals have advised that the congressman is at a low probability for infection,” a statement from his office reads.

Across Capitol Hill, lawmakers are starting to shutter their D.C. offices and having their staffs work from home as others go into self-quarantine and miss votes.

