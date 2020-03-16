New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic makes the case for the federal government taking over “crucial factories and industries.”

“This is a war-like situation,” the democratic socialist told MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “We’re in a wartime scenario with a Mar-a-Lago attitude being used by the federal government. It’s so laid-back, and I don’t understand it.

“Where is the federal government at making sure our hospitals have the ventilators we’re going to need?” he asked. “Where is the federal government when it comes to surgical masks, getting them distributed? This is a case for a nationalization, literally a nationalization of crucial factories and industries that could produce the medical supplies to prepare this country for what we need.

“The federal government should recognize this is literally a crucial part of stopping this,” he added. “There should be a national approach to ensuring every factory that can make hand sanitizer should be on 24/7 shifts and the distribution should be going to the places that need it most. But we’re not into the discussion because we can’t even get the testing. It’s backwards.”

Mr. de Blasio repeated the argument Monday morning, calling for “full-war footing” response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re going to need the supply chain nationalized in some form,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Right now, there’s no effort to make sure that ventilators, surgical masks, even down to hand sanitizer — all these products should be put on a 24/7 production cycle,” he said. “Whatever factories anywhere that can make them should be cranking them out. They should be distributed according to federal priority as you would in a war.”

Mr. de Blasio on Sunday ordered all New York City bars and restaurants to be limited to takeout and delivery and ordered the closure of all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together,” he mayor said in a statement. “We have to break that cycle.”

Despite the dire warning, Mr. de Blasio was spotted hitting his favorite public gym — the Prospect Park YMCA — in Brooklyn on Monday morning, the New York Post reported.

