The Justice Department dropped cases Monday against two Russian companies accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

According to a report in the New York Times, federal prosecutors declined to continue the cases against Concord Management and Concord Consulting from fear that discovery in the court case would expose U.S. intelligence to Russia.

The charges brought by the office of former special counsel Robert Mueller also covered 13 individuals and Russia’s Internet Research Agency, but, unlike the two Concord shell companies, they all ignored the indictments. Concord resolved to fight the charges in U.S. court and the case was scheduled to go to trial April 6.

The firm, led by key Vladimir Putin ally Yevgeniy Prigozhin, was asking for information to defend itself, but the Justice Department had been resisting, fearing the information about U.S. intelligence methods and sources, would go straight to the Kremlin or made public.

“Concord has been eager and aggressive in using the judicial system to gather information about how the United States detects and prevents foreign election interference,” prosecutors said in the motion to drop the charges, which was filed in court Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.