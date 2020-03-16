The Senate Committee on Health, Education and Labor suspended its hearing on the country’s coronavirus response this week out of concerns of spreading the virus.

Based on recommendations from @HHSGov, @CDCgov and @NIH, Ranking Member @PattyMurray and I are postponing until further notice the Senate health committee hearing that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. ET. — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) March 16, 2020

The decision comes after the CDC recommended suspending events that consist of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, Congress is in a delicate balance of trying to mitigate the risk to members and staffers while trying to still pass legislation.

The House is on a one-week recess, and last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her top lieutenants gave no sign of extending it.

The Senate — made up of 100 members, many of which are older and more vulnerable — will stay in session this week, however, to pass FISA reform and a coronavirus relief bill.

Across Capitol Hill, lawmakers are starting to shutter their D.C. offices and having their staffs work from home as others go into self-quarantine and miss votes.

