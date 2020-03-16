D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Morin issued an order Monday to allow police and prosecutors to use their discretion to determine whether a person arrested should be detained until their first court appearance or be released.

Mr. Morin adjusted the court’s operations in response to growing concerns regarding the coronavirus and upon requests from the United States Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, according to the order.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.