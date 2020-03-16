The D.C. Superior Court will postpone all new criminal trials amid the coronavirus outbreak, the court said Monday.

The Superior Court said it will limit all matters it hears before May 1. All new jury trials will be postponed until March 30, but it may be extended beyond that date.

“All persons summoned for jury duty from March 16- 27 should not come to the courthouse,” the court said.

All eviction cases involving home foreclosures will also be temporarily postponed.

The court also extended all expiring restraining orders in domestic violence cases until May 1. It will also keep the court open for those seeking new protection orders.

Ongoing trials with juries will continue. The court will also hear emergency matters in Civil, Family and Probate courts.

Criminal hearings will continue for Drug Court, Mental Health Community Court, extradition cases, indictment cases and motions to review release conditions, arraignments, preliminary hearings and status hearings for detained offenders.

The Marriage Bureau will still issue licenses and previously scheduled wedding ceremonies will go on as planned, but the court asked that people limit the number of attendees.

