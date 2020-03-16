A doctor and child treated in the emergency room at Children’s National Hospital have both tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said Monday.

The hospital issued a statement announcing the positive tests, but would not release any more information on the patients because of privacy laws.

“Because of privacy laws, we cannot broadly share any additional information but leaders will directly communicate with any staff or families who may have been in contact with this person,” a Children’s National spokesperson said. “We will work with our occupational health department and our infectious disease specialists to determine the appropriate next steps. Anyone impacted will have the organization’s support.”

Hospital staff were informed of the positive cases Sunday.

“Since this outbreak began, a team of leaders has met multiple times a day to assess and improve our readiness to care for patients with this infection while protecting our staff,” the statement said. “We tailored our response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Today we remain ready to serve the families who rely upon us.”

