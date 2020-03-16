President Trump held an emergency video conference call on Monday with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.K. as they sought to restrain the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands and battered the global economy.

Mr. Trump conducted the call from the highly secure Situation Room in the West Wing, and the G-7 leaders said later they agreed to do “whatever it takes” to restore strong economic growth.

“We are mobilizing the full range of instruments, including monetary and fiscal measures, as well as targeted actions, to support immediately and as much as necessary the workers, companies, and sectors most affected,” they said in a joint statement.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration is considering at least $800 billion in temporary relief for workers, a payroll tax cut, aid for sectors such as the airline industry, and other measures.

“We are going to be challenged, no question about it,” Mr. Kudlow told reporters. “We have an enormous fiscal plan.”

The G-7 leaders called the pandemic “a human tragedy and a global health crisis, which also poses major risks for the world economy. “

