Add the White House Easter Egg Roll to the list of things canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

First Lady Melania Trump said Monday she decided to scrap the April 13 event on the South Lawn out of an “abundance of caution.”

The administration is encouraging Americans to engage in “social distancing” by avoiding large gatherings, staying home when possible and keeping six feet away from others.

So the idea of a mass gathering at the White House, where the president and first lady would typically greet and high-five children, became unsustainable amid the pandemic of COVID-19, which has killed over 6,000 people worldwide.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” said Mrs. Trump said. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”

The Easter event is a spring highlight that stretches back to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes who, according to lore, allowed some bold kids who walked up to the White House gate to enter and play egg-rolling games on the lawn.

By the early 20th century, the tradition had become so popular the White House had to limit the number of families, children and other guests.

This year’s lottery winners had been notified March 4 but will have to miss out.

