The Senate on Monday agreed to pass a temporary extension of three expired national security tools so it could spend more time debating a broad overhaul of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

“We have the next two months to build consensus around important reforms and help everybody —Democrats and Republicans — with joining that effort,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat.

The stopgap measure, which extends the national security tools controlled by FISA for 77 days, passed without intervening action or debate.

It also gives senators more time to focus on a multibillion-dollar House coronavirus package as public pressure mounts for government action.

The deal also avoids a potential veto of a House-passed bill by President Trump, who tweeted his displeasure with that proposal.

