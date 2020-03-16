The House pushed back its return from recess Monday as concerns about spreading the coronavirus increased on Capitol Hill.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer advised members to cancel their plans to come back to Capitol Hill on Monday and did not have a firm fly-in date. Members will have 24-hours notice if they need to return to D.C. for votes.

Leadership is also considering new policies to try and limit how many members are in the chamber at a time.

The decision comes after the CDC recommended suspending events that consist of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The House is currently working to pass a final version of their coronavirus relief package via unanimous consent, a move that be derailed by just one member. That member could be Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, who is concerned about the technical changes being negotiated.

“I will not give my consent without first reading these very serious changes that will hopefully minimize bankruptcies caused by the virus rather than causing more,” Mr. Gohmert said in a statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.