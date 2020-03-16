U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday said people should think twice about having elective surgery as the U.S. grapples with the escalating coronavirus outbreak.

“We want folks to understand what that means, but we also want people to understand that, look, we’ve got to lean into this over the next two weeks and things like tonsils, things like total hips and total knees, we need to pull those down until we can get a handle on this and flatten the curve,” Dr. Adams said on “Fox and Friends.”

“Elective doesn’t mean non-urgent,” he said. “My wife just went through cancer treatment. Is that elective? Yes. Is that something you can put off for six months? No.”

But he also said he doesn’t want to see hospital and ICU beds taken up “and then saying we’re going to have to put our coronavirus cases out in tents in the streets.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late Sunday that organizers should cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks as the U.S. faces extended closures around the country as a result of the outbreak.

Many governors and local officials around the country have put similar restrictions on public gatherings.

“We’re hopeful that if we lean into this, then maybe in about 6 to 8 weeks, we’ll get over the majority of the pain, we will have flattened the curve, and we can start to slowly get back to life as normal,” he said.

