Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closure of all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms effective at 5 p.m. Monday.

“We have never faced anything like this before,” Mr. Hogan said Monday at a press conference. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding.”

“Unfortunately, far too many people have continued to ignore those warnings and are crowding into bars and restaurants, willingly putting the health and safety of others in great danger,” Mr. Hogan continued.

Mr. Hogan said there are 37 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland and more than 100 cases in the region.

The Republican governor also put a ban on all types of gatherings of 50 people or more.

