The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have agreed to shutter casinos, gyms, theaters, bars and restaurants in their states starting at 8 p.m. Monday in response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak.

“If the federal government isn’t going to do what it should do, then the states have to try their best,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday at a news conference in Albany. “There is no benefit to try to shop New York versus Connecticut versus New Jersey.”

The states are also banning gatherings of 50 or more people, in line with guidance issued late Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“All these closings — they are all until further notice, and hopefully I can coordinate with the other governors so we can have the same opening period just the way we had the same closing period,” Mr. Cuomo said.

Mr. Cuomo said that state rules would be altered so that people could order takeout food from affected bars and restaurants.

“We strongly advise that only services and businesses that only services and businesses that are essential stay open after 8 p.m.,” Mr. Cuomo said, listing grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and medical facilities as examples.

“We want people home — we want less density,” he said. “It’s not mandatory at this time, and it may be in the future.”

New York and New Jersey are closing commercial casinos as of 8 p.m. Monday, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he will do the same for the state’s off-track betting sites, according to Mr. Lamont’s office.

Mr. Lamont and Mr. Cuomo are “strongly urging” their tribal partners to close tribal casinos, Mr. Lamont’s office said.

“Viruses do not know borders, which is why taking a regional approach on this issue is the best plan forward,” Mr. Lamont said. “A national approach to these measures would be the best option to slow and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy likewise said they have to work with neighboring states on the effort.

“The work against coronavirus isn’t just up to some of us, it’s up to all of us,” Mr. Murphy said.

He also said New York would waive fees for state parks.

There are now more than 3,400 coronavirus cases and at least 65 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S.

