CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for at least two suspects who were captured chaining an ATM to a stolen pickup truck and attempting to drag it away, according to officials.

Chapel Hill police officers responded to a Bank of America branch near the University of North Carolina early Sunday where they found the fallen ATM damaged, town officials said in a statement. Police said it didn’t appear any money was taken.

At least one suspect could be seen in security images wearing a mask and carrying a crowbar, WNCN-TV reported.

The white work truck was was stolen from a construction site nearby, Chapel Hill officials said in the statement. The truck was marked with the words NYC, LLC Underground Construction, police said.

