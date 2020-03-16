The Pentagon said Monday it has dramatically scaled back a massive military exercise in Europe because of the global coronavirus outbreak and that the movement of all additional U.S. personnel or equipment to the continent has stopped.

The Defender Europe 20 exercise is the largest U.S. military deployment to Europe in 25 years. More than 20,000 Army personnel were scheduled to deploy to Europe for the exercise, being held in partnership with NATO and other European nations.

But Pentagon officials say the landmark event will now be much smaller in scale. Since January, about 6,000 U.S. personnel have already deployed to Europe, in addition to about 12,000 vehicles and pieces of military equipment.

No additional troops will be sent to Europe, which is struggling to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“As of March 13, all movement of personnel and equipment from the United States to Europe has ceased. The health, safety and readiness of our military, civilians, and family members is our primary concern,” the Army said in a statement. “With this decision, we continue to preserve the readiness of our force while maximizing our efforts to advance our alliances and partnerships.”

A host of smaller drills linked to the Defender series have been canceled, military officials said. Some of the U.S. forces already deployed will soon return home.

The Pentagon has taken dramatic steps in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Over the weekend, for example, military officials halted all domestic travel for military personnel and their families.

