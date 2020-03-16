By - Associated Press - Monday, March 16, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities have identified a body found inside of a car in Jackson last month, but they no suspects.

Jackson police on Monday identified the victim as Johnny Lee Harris, 34.

Harris’ body was discovered Feb. 23, when firefighters responded to a car fire in a wooded area of the city, media outlets reported.

An autopsy found that Harris had been shot and killed.

No suspects have been identified, police said in a statement Monday. Police detectives are working on the case with arson investigators.

