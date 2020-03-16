BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) - Police in Brooklyn Park shot and wounded a man Monday in an exchange of gunfire outside a Walmart in the northern Twin Cities suburb.

Officers were called to the store late Monday morning on a report of a suspicious person, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. Police encountered the man in the parking lot and after a brief confrontation, authorities said he began to run away while shooting at officers.

Police returned fire, striking the suspect. He is being treated at a hospital, and his condition was not known, the Star Tribune reported.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.

Walmart said in a statement from its Arkansas headquarters that the retailer is thankful no customers or associates were hurt, and that Walmart appreciates law enforcement’s quick response.

