Virginia Department of Health confirmed the state’s second coronavirus death in the Peninsula region Monday.

A York County man in his late 70s died of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 Monday, according to a press release.

On Saturday, the state recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus in James City County, also a man in his 70s.

“It is a sad day in our community as we learn that a local resident has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” said Dr. Steve Julian, Peninsula Health Department acting director. “The Hampton/Peninsula Health District is working closely with our community health care partners to assure the best care in response to the Pandemic.”

