HAMMOND, La. (AP) - A Louisiana deputy was shot and wounded Monday while apprehending a suspect accused of home invasion, authorities said.

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff’s office spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto told news outlets two deputies went to a home around 2:30 a.m. Monday to arrest a suspect accused of committing a home invasion.

A struggle ensued and one of the deputies was shot in the leg, Panepinto said. Although the deputy was wounded, he and the other deputy managed to apprehend the suspect, Panepinto said.

The deputy was hospitalized and later released. Details regarding the suspect and the shooting weren’t immediately released.

“I am proud of the actions and bravery of our deputies this morning,” Sheriff Daniel Edwards said. “Our deputies are faced with split-second decisions and have to react in the appropriate manner.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.