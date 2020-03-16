The Supreme Court announced Monday it would postpone its next sitting for oral arguments due to the COVID-19 spread, saying it would look at the calendar to reschedule at a later time.

The court was expected to hear cases from March 23 through April 1, but decided to put off the challenges for now.

“The Court will examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances,” a spokesperson announced in a press release.

Moving the hearings is quite rare, though it has happened in the past.

The court postponed arguments in 1918 during the Spanish flu epidemic. The press release also noted calendars at the court were changed in August 1793 and in 1798 over yellow fever.

Staff at the court is working remotely in some capacities to limit the number of people in the building, which has been closed to the public.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.