CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia have charged a man with striking a crossing guard while the worker was directing traffic at an elementary school, news outlets reported.

The guard was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening Friday after Dontae Jenkins, 40, hit the victim with his pickup truck, according to Chesapeake police.

Jenkins had tried to stop before he lost control of the vehicle, spun out and struck the crossing guard, WAVY-TV reported, citing authorities.

He was charged with reckless driving, failure to have a vehicle inspected, no insurance and insufficient tire tread depth, news outlets reported. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Police said the crossing guard was wearing protective gear at the time of the crash, including a fluorescent yellow jacket and similar pants. The victim wasn’t identified.

