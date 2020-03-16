The World Health Organization said Monday lockdowns and other efforts to thwart the coronavirus won’t work unless the public buys in and makes it “everybody’s business.”

The call from WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus comes as Italy and Spain isolate their populations and governors in the U.S. begin to close up bars, restaurants, schools and other gathering places.

“Each and every individual should do everything to protect himself and herself and protect others,” Mr. Tedros said. “This should be everybody’s business. This is everybody’s responsibility.”

The virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has sicked 175,000 people and killed over 6,700 worldwide.

Mr. Tedros said he was inspired by footage of people cheering health workers from their balconies. He also chided consumers who think it’s OK to hoard supplies, especially medicines.

“The days weeks and months ahead will be a test of our resolve, a test of our trust in science and a test of solidarity,” Mr. Tedros said. “Crises like these tend to bring out the best and worst in humanity.”

The WHO chief also said nation’s must prioritize testing amid the outbreak, saying failure to screen people amounts to fighting a fire you cannot see.

“All countries should be able to test all suspected cases,” Mr. Tedros said. “They cannot fight this pandemic blindfolded. They should know where the cases are.

The lack of testing has been an embarrassing blind spot in the U.S. response, though Vice President Mike Pence insists millions of tests are being dispatched to every corner of the country.

