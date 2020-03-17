SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a Yankton man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Sioux Falls.

Josephdeng Aganj Mamot, 50, appeared in court Monday afternoon on multiple charges, including murder and manslaughter. Mamot turned down a court-appointed attorney.

Authorities identified the victim as 39-year-old Akoat Mater. Police say the two were in a domestic relationship, according to the Argus Leader.

Police say Mamot used a knife and stabbed Mater numerous times during an argument. Mater was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mamot, who was arrested at the scene, was injured during the altercation and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, then taken to the police department for questioning.

