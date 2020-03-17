The Department of Veterans Affairs, which treats millions of older veterans who are at risk for the coronavirus, said 30 veterans have tested positive for the virus so far.

The VA said it had conducted slightly more than 100 tests for the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. Five of the positive cases were in Seattle, Washington, and four were in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The first known case of a veteran dying from COVID-19 occurred on Saturday, when a man in his 70s died at a VA facility in Portland, Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown said “he was an honored veteran who served his country to protect the freedoms we all hold dear.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the governor said.

The VA health care system treats more than 9 million veterans, many of whom have underlying health problems that put them at higher risk for the virus. About half of VA’s population is 65 or older.

The agency has said it has 3,000 coronavirus test kits available. The VA said it is taking “aggressive steps to prevent COVID-19 transmission,” including outreach to Veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities, and “protective procedures for patients admitted to community living centers and spinal cord injury units.”

A week ago, more than 134 nursing homes operated by the VA instituted a “no visitors” policy to lower the risk of exposure.

Veterans also have tested positive at VA facilities in Denver, Colorado; Atlanta, Georgia; Arizona; Maine, Las Vegas, Nevada; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Bronx, New York; Palo Alto, California; Fresno, California; San Francisco; White River Junction, Vermont.; Cleveland, Ohio and Montrose, N.Y.

