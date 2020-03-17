New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said he had no interest whatsoever in quarantining any individual city in his state in light of the coronavirus outbreak, saying such a move would require sign-off at the state level.

“There are many rumors out there — part of the fear, the anxiety, people spread rumors: ‘Well, maybe you’re going to quarantine New York City,’ ” Mr. Cuomo said at a news conference in Albany.

“That is not true,” he said. “That cannot happen. It cannot happen legally. No city in [the] state can quarantine itself without state approval, and I have no interest whatsoever, and no plan whatsoever to quarantine any city.”

He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state now tops 1,300 and that more than 10,000 people have been tested.

Mr. Cuomo also said individuals were not “contained” in New Rochelle.

“There was no cordon around New Rochelle. You could come and go in New Rochelle as you wanted. The containment referred to the virus,” he said.

“All we did in New Rochelle was close the schools and close places of large gatherings, so nobody was contained within New Rochelle and nobody’s going to be contained in any city in the state. So that’s a ‘deep breath’ moment,” Mr. Cuomo said.

Earlier Tuesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was weighing a “shelter in place” plan along the lines of what San Francisco and some California counties have adopted where residents can only leave their homes for necessities.

Mr. Cuomo said he spoke to President Trump Tuesday morning and said: “I put my hand out in partnership.”

“I need your help, I want your help,” Mr. Cuomo said. “I think the president was 100% sincere in saying he wanted to work together.”

“His team is on it — they’ve been responsive,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo and Mr. Trump have been engaged in an online spat over the response to the escalating COVID-19 outbreak.

