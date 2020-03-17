A spokesman for Sen. Bernard Sanders’ presidential campaign on Tuesday said that going to the polls in primaries amid the coronavirus outbreak is a “personal” choice and that they will respect the decisions of the public either way.

The campaign is not doing traditional “get out the vote” outreach in states holding primary contests on Tuesday, said Sanders campaign spokesman Mike Casca.

“We are making clear to voters that we believe going to the polls amid the coronavirus outbreak is a personal decision, and we respect whichever choice they make,” Mr. Casca said.

Ohio officials late Monday blew past a judge’s ruling and ordered the polls closed on Tuesday, with plans to delay in-person voting until June 2 in light of the health risks the coronavirus is posing.

Arizona, Florida and Illinois, meanwhile, are proceeding with their presidential primary contests on Tuesday, though officials are dealing with polling site closures and relocations because of COVID-19.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said there’s no guarantee that there would be a safer time to hold the election in the near future.

“The longer we wait, the more difficult and dangerous this will become,” she said on Monday.

Mr. Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden have adjusted by pivoting to virtual events in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Biden is expected to increase his delegate lead over Mr. Sanders after Tuesday’s primaries, though other states have already moved to postpone their own contests as well, adding a dose of uncertainty to the contest.

