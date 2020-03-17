Sen. Bernard Sanders said Tuesday the federal government should consider giving every household $2,000 per month to help them deal with the financial fallout from the coronavirus.

Mr. Sanders outlined a broad bailout package for Americans, saying unemployment compensation should be expanded to cover everyone who loses a job and to cover 100% of an individual’s salary up to $75,000.

He said he will be presenting his package of proposals to Senate leaders this week.

The plan calls for a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, and for the suspension of mortgage loan payments for primary residences. It calls for rental assistance to be provided to make sure people do not kicked out of their homes.

It also calls for waiving student loan payments during the duration of the crisis.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.